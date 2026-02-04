WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This does not impact WBAA News on FM 101.3 or AM920. Also, WBAA News, Classical, and Jazz will continue to stream online during this disruption. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.
Photos: Scenes from the 150th Westminster Dog Show
This year marks the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's 150th anniversary. Hundreds of dogs competed for the top prize at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday. Penny the Doberman pinscher was named best in show on Tuesday night. A Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota was the runner up.
Here is a selection of images showing the dogs preparing behind the scenes and being judged on the national stage.