WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Trump's border czar announces 700 immigration officers are leaving Minnesota

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:58 AM EST
A federal immigration officer knocks on the door of a residence Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
A federal immigration officer knocks on the door of a residence Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Some 700 federal immigration agents will begin leaving Minnesota, White House border czar Tom Homan said at a press conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday. That’s about a third of the agents on the ground there.

We talk with Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Jeff Day about the announcement and what it means for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s presence in the state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
