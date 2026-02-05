© 2026 WBAA
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Without Venezuelan oil, Cuba's economic crisis and energy problems will get even worse

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST
A driver refuels at a gas station as others wait behind in a long line in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Cuba is in the midst of a deep economic crisis.

Since Nicolás Maduro was removed from power in Venezuela, its oil shipments to Cuba have stopped.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Bustamante about how events over the past decade have caused economic strain and whether real political and economic reform is likely there. Bustamante is a professor of Cuban and Cuban-American Studies at the University of Miami and the author of the book “Cuban Memory Wars: Retrospective Politics in Revolution and Exile.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom