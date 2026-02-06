© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

2026 Winter Olympics get underway with opening ceremony in Milan

NPR | By Pien Huang,
Ailsa Chang
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST

Elegant and energetic, Milan puts its best foot forward to kick off the 2026 Winter Olympics with a star-studded opening ceremony.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang