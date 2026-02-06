© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Tech stocks plunge as investors fret over AI spending and disruption

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST

Tech stocks plunged this week amid investor panic over AI’s disruptive potential and big tech’s capital spending. Big tech companies saw more than $1 trillion wiped off their market value this week after Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft together forecast capital expenditures of $650 billion in 2026, for new data centers and gear related to artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s new suite of AI tools sparked a different kind of selloff.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom