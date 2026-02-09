© 2026 WBAA
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Hong Kong sentences outspoken publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, on July 28, 2023. (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Louise Delmotte/AP
Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, on July 28, 2023. (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Pro-democracy advocate and former media mogul Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was convicted in a Hong Kong court last year on charges of endangering national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. The punishment is the longest punishment given so far under a China-imposed national security law.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, has long been a target of the Chinese ruling party because of his free-speech views. His daughter, Claire Lai, speaks with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan.

