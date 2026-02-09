© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

The history of politics and the NFL

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:52 AM EST

Sportswriter Howard Bryant talks about the politics of this year's Super Bowl and other times politics have played a role in the league's recent history.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin