© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Put your money where your heart is. Support the programs you love.

WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Colorectal cancer is leading cancer killer for people under 50

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi,
Leila Fadel
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:45 AM EST

James Van Der Beek's death at age 48 highlights a sad statistic: More people under 50 are getting colorectal cancer.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel