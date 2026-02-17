© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

In 'A Poet,' the artist trades torture for levity

NPR | By Manuela López Restrepo
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:39 PM EST

Director Simon Mesa Soto talks about his indie film A Poet and how filmmaking can serve as catharsis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.