© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Alysa Liu is Team USA's best shot for Olympic medal in figure skating final

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Michel Martin
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:47 AM EST

Reigning world champion Alysa Liu is Team USA's best shot for an Olympic medal in the figure skating final Thursday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin