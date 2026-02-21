© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

'I witnessed him call America to live up to its ideals,' Sen. Raphael Warnock on Jesse Jackson and America's voting rights

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Emily KwongJeanette Woods
Published February 21, 2026 at 5:16 PM EST

Senator Raphael Warnock talks about the legacy of the Jesse Jackson.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]