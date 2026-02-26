© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

AI and the future of the job market

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

A recent report from a firm called Citrini Research lays out a bleak future that comes with artificial intelligence’s displacement of white-collar workers. The report has prompted more fears on Wall Street about the economic impacts and has also sparked a debate about whether it’s an accurate picture of what’s to come.

Daron Acemoglu is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a 2024 Nobel laureate in economics. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what he predicts AI will lead to in work and the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom