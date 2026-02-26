© 2026 WBAA
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Former national security advisor Jon Finer on Iran negotiations, Cuba speedboat firefight

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

U.S. officials are involved in two rapidly evolving foreign policy situations this week. They’re responding to a firefight where Cuban officials say they shot at a Florida-registered speedboat, killing four people and injuring six.

And the U.S. is negotiating with Iranian officials over the country’s nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jon Finer, former principal deputy national security advisor during the Biden administration, for a reaction.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom