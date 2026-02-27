© 2026 WBAA
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Pakistan says there is 'open war' with Afghanistan after latest strikes

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:43 AM EST

Pakistan's defense minister says there is "open war" on the Afghan Taliban government after tensions between the two countries flared.

