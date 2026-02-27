© 2026 WBAA
Why is MAHA mad at Trump?

NPR | By Karen Zamora,
Juana SummersSarah Handel
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Helena Bottemiller Evich, founder and editor in chief of Food Fix, about tensions between the MAHA movement and President Trump over glyphosate.

