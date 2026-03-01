WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.
Photos: U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and reactions from around the world
After the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran early Saturday, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at targets across the region. The scope of the war continued to widen in its second day, and around the world, the Iranian diaspora and supporters of the Ayatollah reacted to his death.
Here's a look at Iran, Israel and reactions from around the world.