Holcomb announces state government workforce policies aimed at recruitment, retention

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a series of policies Thursday aimed to make state government a more attractive employer. It includes changes to paid leave and training opportunities.

Among the new policies: current employees could get bonuses up to $500 for recruiting people to work for the state. They can also get reimbursed for pursuing advanced degrees, state licenses or certificates, up to $5,250.

New state employees can now access 22.5 hours of personal leave within their first six months on the job. And all employees can now get 15 hours of paid leave per year for time off performing charitable services.

Holcomb’s new policies, which take effect March 7, also include making it easier for retired state workers to come back on the job and allowing state agencies to hire new employees earlier, to shadow retiring workers they’re meant to replace.

In a statement, Holcomb said the changes make Indiana government “a more flexible employer who values continued education, employee wellness, and recognition.”

On flexibility, Holcomb will now allow state agencies to let employees work up to 15 hours a week from home, if their work can be done outside state facilities. That was something many state employees had called for in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, when they were required to work from home.

There's also the issue of pay. The governor in recent months implemented the first general salary increase for state employees in more than a decade. For years, raises were performance based.

Holcomb will also receive a report and recommendations later this year from a Comprehensive Compensation Study he initiated. That information will be used to help make the governor's case next year in a new state budget for a bigger salary increase for state workers, a competitive issue for state government in trying to attract employees.

