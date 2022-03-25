Indiana hopes statewide education job board will help recruit workers

Indiana opened a statewide job board for schools this week. The state hopes to increase applications by making it easier to find and apply for jobs in one centralized portal.

The job board is open to any local school district in the state at no cost to post openings for roles from teachers to bus drivers. Job seekers can then fill out one profile and use it to apply for multiple jobs.

With all the jobs in one place, the Indiana Department of Education says it can collect data on job openings and applicants to get insights on the labor market.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Rebecca Estes is IDOE’s senior director of educator talent. She said this is part of a broader attempt to identify and address issues in Indiana’s teacher talent pipeline.

“This is one phase of a bigger project creating solutions for our schools to be able to recruit teachers,” Estes said. “It’s so much more than just that job board.”

The service, supplied by a company called Nimble, will cost the state $3.3 million until August 2025.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .