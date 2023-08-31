These educators are finalists for 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year

The finalists for 2024 Indiana Teach of the Year come from suburban, rural and urban districts across the state, including Indianapolis Public School, Valparaiso Community Schools, and Madison Consolidated Schools.

For the last 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students.

Finalists are selected by a committee made up of former teachers of the Year, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.

“Becoming a teacher is a calling, driven by the desire to make a difference in the lives of students,” Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement. “The small, everyday actions of teachers have a profound impact, which can be felt for weeks, months and even years to come. Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program is one way that we can elevate this important work and celebrate the individual teachers who are creating positive change in our state, one student at a time.”

School districts nominate their top teacher to the state level. The statewide winner takes part in programs and represents Indiana educators and advances to the national competition.

The finalists are:

Veronica Buckler, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Robi Davidson, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

Brandon Denning, Indianapolis Public Schools

Callie Hoppes, MSD Warren Township

Gina Iacobucci, Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

Eric Jenkins, Franklin Community Schools

Eric Phagan, Madison Consolidated Schools

Jonee Sutton, Beech Grove City Schools

Matt Thomas, Valparaiso Community Schools

Natalie Wheeler, Western School Corporation



The Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced later this fall.

