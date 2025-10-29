Beckwith urges 'no' vote as school districts seek passage of property tax referendums

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith walked residential streets in Avon on Saturday to campaign against the local school district’s operating referendum. He knocked on doors and urged residents to vote it down ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

Beckwith, who oversees the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, is no stranger to criticizing school leaders and teachers. But his public opposition to Avon Schools came as a shock to some in the community and to district officials.

Avon Schools is asking voters to renew its operating levy at 33 cents per $100 of assessed value — down from 35.36 cents approved in 2018 — to raise about $14.3 million a year for eight years for smaller classes, instructional supports and competitive teacher pay.

Avon is one of six Indiana districts seeking voter approval next week to maintain or increase funding. Early voting is underway.

“We need to tighten budgets, put classroom dollars toward actually educating our students, and find real solutions before asking families to pay more,” Beckwith said in a statement to WFYI.

District leaders say the campaign by a statewide elected official undercuts a community decision.

“This is a local issue for local citizens, so we’re confused as to why our lieutenant governor — who is not responsible for education policy and does not live in our community — would take an interest in this campaign,” Avon Schools spokesperson Kevin Carr said.

Carr said Beckwith did not contact the district directly and that the renewal has local endorsements. The Washington Township Board and the Avon-Washington Township Library Board have come out in support of its passage.

Yes 4 Avon Schools / Facebook / Avon Schools Superintendent Scott Wyndham, center, poses in a photo published on the Yes 4 Avon Schools Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. page on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Local operating referendums are amomg the few tools districts have to raise revenue above Indiana’s property-tax caps when voters agree. The statute was set, after the state shifted more school funding to statewide tax sources in 2009. The caps are 1% of assessed value for homesteads, 2% for other residential property and farmland and 3% for all other property.

The November election comes as a new state property-tax relief package championed by Gov. Mike Braun takes effect next year. The plan provides a homestead credit and added relief for some seniors and veterans with disabilities.

The changes are projected to reduce all school property-tax revenue by $744.4 million through mid-2028 compared with the previous law, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. This is a critical funding source for transportation, facilities and utilities.

The law also requires all future school referendums to appear as ballot questions only in the general elections in even-numbered years.

Avon Schools is expected to lose $9.5 million in local property tax revenue in the next three years due to the relief package.

Avon officials say renewing the levy would maintain services for about 11,000 students — including 24 K-6 classroom assistants and two school resource officers — keep class sizes lower and sustain high school clubs and activities.

Last year, the district graduation rate was 98%.

“We would prefer the state provide sufficient funding to public schools, but until they do, school corporations will have to rely on the referendum process for their local communities to cover the funding gap,” Carr said. “These will only continue if this referendum is renewed.”

Referendums on the ballot

Here are the local public questions for school referendums on the Nov. 4 ballot. The totals for operating levies are based on the net assessed valuation of taxable property in the districts’ boundaries earlier this year. The value can change.

Avon Community School Corp. (Hendricks County)

Property tax rate:

$0.33 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, a decrease from previously approved levy rate of $0.3536.

Estimated annual revenue:

$14,334,998

How revenue will be spent:

Maintaining reduced class sizes ($8.38 million), maintaining instructional supports ($4.8 million) and competitive compensation to attract and retain teaching staff ($1.1 million).

Cannelton City Schools (Perry County)

Property tax rate:

$0.41 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an extension of the previously approved levy rate.

Estimated annual revenue and how revenue will be spent:

Cannelton City Schools and theIndiana Department of Local Government Finance did not respond to WFYI's requests for the district's spending plan.

Duneland School Corp. (Porter County)

Property tax rate:

$0.39 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an increase from the previously approved levy rate of $0.22.

Estimated annual revenue:

$16,179,502

How revenue will be spent:

Maintaining class sizes ($8.1 million), attracting and retaining teachers/staff ($3.3 million), academic programs ($2.4 million) and student health and safety initiatives ($2.38 million).

Hanover Community School Corp. (Lake County)

Property tax rate:

$0.29 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an extension of the previously approved levy rate.

Estimated annual revenue:

$5,160,173

How revenue will be spent:

Managing class sizes ($2.5 million), transportation ($1.48 million), student safety/security ($759,526) and teacher retention ($409,642).

Lake Central School Corp. (Lake County)

Property tax rate:

$0.2614 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an increase from the previously approved levy rate of $0.17.

Estimated annual revenue:

$17,772,033

How revenue will be spent:

Retaining teachers and staff ($12.21 million), maintaining class sizes ($2.13 million), advancing academic programs ($1.75 million) and student health and safety initiatives ($1.68 million).

Northwest Allen County Schools (Allen County)

Property tax rate:

$0.2787 per $100 of assessed valuationfor eight years.

Estimated annual revenue:

$12,156,914

How revenue will be spent:

Retention and attraction of staff ($5.1 million), instructional support staffing ($2.68 million), CTE facility instruction/staffing ($2.2 million), safety and well-being staffing ($1.3 million) and districtwide staffing ($870,000).

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.