Five school tax measures pass, one fails in Indiana special elections

Avon voters approved a lower-rate renewal for school funding Tuesday, ending a high-profile fight with Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who urged a "no" vote. The decision came as communities in four other Indiana districts also approved school tax questions in special elections.

Unofficial results from the Hendricks County clerk’s office show nearly 65% of Avon voters supported the measure. The district sought to renew its operating levy at 33 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from the 2018 rate, to raise about $14.3 million a year. The funds will continue to support instructional services and competitive pay.

District leaders said the renewal keeps class sizes lower and preserves support for roughly 11,000 students, including 24 K–6 assistants and two school resource officers.

Beckwith, who oversees the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, spent a recent Saturday knocking on doors in Avon and urged voters on social media to vote against the measure. He argued families are squeezed by rising costs and that districts should tighten budgets before raising local taxes. Avon officials called the effort an intrusion into a community decision.

Only one district failed to get voters’ support — Northwest Allen County Schools. The district soughtits first operating levy to generate an additional $12 million annually for staff retention, instructional support staffing and career and technical education programs.

Voters renewed school funding measures in three northwest Indiana districts:Lake Central School Corp., Hanover Community School Corp. and Duneland School Corp.

Voters in Perry County approved the Cannelton City Schools referendum by 71%, according to unofficial results. Earlier this year, lawmakers filed legislation that would have dissolved the district, which enrolls fewer than 200 students near the Kentucky border. The superintendent resigned in September.

The votes come as a new state property-tax relief package takes effect next year. The plan, championed by Gov. Mike Braun, adds a homestead credit and extra relief for some seniors and veterans with disabilities. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projects the changes will reduce school property-tax revenue by $744.4 million through mid-2028 compared with the previous law. Districts say that makes local referendum outcomes more consequential for staffing and programs.

Indiana’s operating referendums are among the few tools districts can use to raise revenue above the state’s property-tax caps when voters agree. The caps are 1% of assessed value for homesteads, 2% for other residential property and farmland, and 3% for all other property. Under state law, future school referendums must appear only on general-election ballots in even-numbered years.

Results are unofficial until certified by county election boards.

Election results

Here are the local public questions for school referendums on the Nov. 4 election. The totals for operating levies are based on the net assessed valuation of taxable property in the districts’ boundaries earlier this year. The value can change.

Avon Community School Corp. (Hendricks County)— PASS

Property tax rate: $0.33 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, a decrease from previously approved levy rate of $0.3536.Estimated annual revenue: $14,334,998How revenue will be spent: Maintaining reduced class sizes ($8.38 million), maintaining instructional supports ($4.8 million) and competitive compensation to attract and retain teaching staff ($1.1 million).

Cannelton City Schools (Perry County)— PASS

Property tax rate: $0.41 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an extension of the previously approved levy rate.Estimated annual revenue and how revenue will be spent: Cannelton City Schools and theIndiana Department of Local Government Finance did not respond to WFYI's requests for the district's spending plan.

Duneland School Corp. (Porter County)— PASS

Property tax rate: $0.39 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an increase from the previously approved levy rate of $0.22.Estimated annual revenue: $16,179,502How revenue will be spent: Maintaining class sizes ($8.1 million), attracting and retaining teachers/staff ($3.3 million), academic programs ($2.4 million) and student health and safety initiatives ($2.38 million).

Hanover Community School Corp. (Lake County)— PASS

Property tax rate: $0.29 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an extension of the previously approved levy rate.Estimated annual revenue: $5,160,173How revenue will be spent: Managing class sizes ($2.5 million), transportation ($1.48 million), student safety/security ($759,526) and teacher retention ($409,642).

Lake Central School Corp. (Lake County)— PASS

Property tax rate: $0.2614 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years, an increase from the previously approved levy rate of $0.17.Estimated annual revenue: $17,772,033How revenue will be spent: Retaining teachers and staff ($12.21 million), maintaining class sizes ($2.13 million), advancing academic programs ($1.75 million) and student health and safety initiatives ($1.68 million).

Northwest Allen County Schools (Allen County)— FAIL

Property tax rate: $0.2787 per $100 of assessed valuationfor eight years.Estimated annual revenue: $12,156,914How revenue will be spent: Retention and attraction of staff ($5.1 million), instructional support staffing ($2.68 million), CTE facility instruction/staffing ($2.2 million), safety and well-being staffing ($1.3 million) and districtwide staffing ($870,000).

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.