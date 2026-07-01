Mitch Daniels returns to Purdue as interim leader

Mitch Daniels begins his second stint as Purdue University's president Wednesday, stepping in on an interim basis after Mung Chiang's abrupt exit to lead Northwestern University.

The Purdue Board of Trustees approved Daniels' appointment in May, just a week after Chiang announced he would leave the West Lafayette campus. Chiang had led Purdue for just over three years and was under contract through mid-2031.

Daniels previously served as Purdue's president for a decade and before that two terms as Indiana governor. He currently chairs the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.

In a video message released by the university, Daniels said he wants to keep the momentum going at the research university.

"My assignment during what I hope will be, and you probably hope will be, a very brief interregnum, is to maintain forward progress — do even better or faster those things which we believe are most essential to Purdue's future," Daniels said.

He added that losing Chiang to a rival university "is not the first time that Purdue has been poached by a rival institution for an all-star performer."

Daniels takes the helm during a time of frustration from some faculty.

In April, the University Senate voted in favor of no confidence in Provost Patrick Wolfe, citing grievances including his handling of the College of Veterinary Medicine dean search and not seeking an appeal to the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to end a $34.9 million grant for a high school science program. The vote carries no binding authority.

The Purdue Board of Trustees is expected to launch a national search for a permanent president this summer.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Braun announced he reappointed three trustees to the 10-member board: Theresa Carter, Michael Klipsch and Gary Lehman. Their new terms are through June 2029.