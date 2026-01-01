Privacy and Data Usage Policy

WFYI, and all of its affiliated websites, adhere to the strict policy of protecting your privacy. This means ensuring that all of your personal information (such as full name, address, e-mail address, telephone number and/or other identifiable information) is kept out of the hands of a third-party. Rest assured, your information is safe with us.

Gathering and Use of Information

We do not collect personally identifiable information from you, other than what you give to us voluntarily. In order to participate in some activities, you might be asked to provide personal information. This could be in connection with the following: contest or sweepstakes registration subscription registration for sites or services which require subscription (such as e-mail newsletters) requests for membership information online transactions at WFYI.org content submissions, community postings (i.e., forums or bulletin boards), comments and suggestions, or voting If you choose not to provide personal information, you may be prevented from participating in certain activities which require this information (contests, for example). WFYI may use your personal information for activities explained above or for internal marketing and promotional purposes. WFYI will not rent, sell, or share your e-mail address. WFYI will not rent or sell your personal information to third parties. WFYI member postal addresses are exchanged with other carefully screened, local, not-for-profit, non-political, arts or cultural organizations (museums, theaters) that are likely to be of interest to WFYI members. This information is made available for single postal mail use only. This is the only case where such information is provided to third parties. Allowing WFYI to share your postal address is another way to support WFYI. When WFYI shares this information with these carefully screened organizations, WFYI receives member addresses from these organizations in exchange. This enables WFYI to mail membership information and invitations to potential supporters of WFYI. Should you not wish to participate in such exchanges, please email membership@wfyi.org and state, "Do not exchange my name and postal address."

Tracking and Use of Cookies

WFYI may occasionally use cookie technology to store your browsing preferences, manage your browsing session, or track WFYI web site usage.

These cookies do not collect or store any personal information about you. They contain randomly generated numbers that can be used by our Web applications to ensure continuity of data throughout your browsing session. Also, it is important to note that these cookies are not persistent; therefore, the cookies are removed by your browser when your session ends.

You will always have the choice of opting out of any cookie-based activity on our site.

WFYI-affiliated websites also make use of an analytical tool provided by Google to log page visits and an advertising technology called Inovo. You can read Google's privacy policy here and Inovo's privacy policy here. For additional information about opting out of interest-based advertising, visit this NAI Consumer Opt Out resource.

WFYI Kids Privacy Policy

For Parents and Caregivers of WFYI Kids:

For over 40 years, you have trusted us to provide responsible and quality content for children. As your child learns to use the Internet as an educational tool, this trust becomes even more important to you, and to us. We believe the following promises will improve the safety, value, and enjoyment of your child's visits to our Web site and our affiliated Web sites.



We will not collect personally identifiable information from your child without verifiable parental consent.

If your child sends us an e-mail with a question or comment, or enters one of our contests, we will respond using his or her e-mail, but will not store it for future communications without verifiable parental consent.

If we know that your child is under the age of 13, we will collect your permission offline (by postal mail, fax, or phone) before we mail any prizes or share your child's personal information with anyone else.

If your child submits stories, artwork, comments, or any other materials to us which is posted on our web site, he or she will be identified only by first name, age, city, and state.

We also promise to help children, their families, and communities find the information they need to use the Internet safely and responsibly.



When a WFYI Kids page is partially funded by outside sponsors, we will mark any underwriter logos with a "sponsored by" tag. We select our underwriters carefully, to ensure that the company's products and services fit WFYI standards. WFYI Kids pages will not contain advertisements promoting e-commerce or direct links to e-commerce.

Because we cannot ensure that links to outside sites follow our safety or privacy guidelines, we encourage adults and children to discuss these choices together. We are not responsible for the content, safety, or privacy practices at any sites linked from our pages.

You and your child's use of this site are conditioned on your having accepted these terms. You should check this policy frequently, since it is subject to change from time to time, and your continued use of the site is conditioned upon your acceptance of any modifications herein.

We want to make this site a place where families feel safe to surf together, and where parents and caregivers are comfortable having their children interact, learn, and play. If you have any comments or questions, we're happy to hear them.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this policy, send an e-mail to our Webmaster. You may also contact us by post at 1630 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or reach us at 317-636-2020.

Acceptance of WFYI Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

By using this site, you signify your agreement to the terms and conditions of this WFYI Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to these terms and conditions, please do not use the site. We reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to change, modify, add, or remove portions of this policy at any time. Please check this page periodically for any changes. Your continued use of WFYI.org following the posting of any changes to these terms shall mean that you have accepted those changes.

WFYI Website Rules

THE FOLLOWING RULES govern the use by you of WFYI.org. The rules set forth herein apply to all materials, online communications and other information that is or becomes available on WFYI.org (collectively, "Information"). BY USING WFYI.org, YOU SPECIFICALLY AGREE TO ABIDE BY THESE RULES AND ANY MODIFICATIONS THERETO.

1. Personal Uses Permitted

WFYI.org is an online information exchange service for use by WFYI, its affiliated organizations and the general public. You shall not post, publish, transmit, reproduce, distribute or in any way use or exploit any Information for commercial purposes or otherwise use the Information in a manner that is inconsistent with these rules and regulations.

2. User's Obligation to Abide By Applicable Law

In connection with the use of WFYI.org, you shall abide by all applicable federal, state, or local laws, including those pertaining to such areas as libel, slander, defamation, trade libel, product disparagement, harassment, invasion of privacy, tort, obscenity, indecency, and copyright or trademark infringement ("Applicable Law"). The Information available on WFYI.org may include intellectual property that is protected under the copyright, trademark and other intellectual property laws of the United States and/or other countries ("Intellectual Property Laws"). Such Intellectual Property Laws generally prohibit the unauthorized reproduction, distribution or exhibition of all text, photographic and graphic (art and electronic) images, music, sound samplings and other protected materials. The violation of applicable Intellectual Property Laws may give rise to civil and/or criminal penalties.

3. Disclosure of Online Communications

You are cautioned that any online communications may not be fully confidential. In addition, you should be aware that federal postal regulations do not protect electronic mail. You should be aware that some administrative personnel of WFYI may, in the course of their regular duties, have access to communications for technical or operational purposes. WFYI may also disclose any communications to the extent permitted or required by law.

4. Prohibition Against Rogue Programming

You shall not post, transmit or make available in any way through WFYI.org any software or other materials which contain a computer virus, trojan horse, timebomb, worm or other rogue programming ("Rogue Programming"). WFYI has no obligation to detect the presence of any Rogue Programming. Any downloading of software or other materials or any other use of the Information on WFYI.org is at your risk, and you are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize any loss to your system caused by Rogue Programming, including use of anti-virus programs and proper backup of files.

5. Content of Information

You are responsible for the content of any Information you put on WFYI.org. The Information posted to WFYI.org does not necessarily reflect the views of WFYI and in no event shall WFYI assume or have any responsibility or liability for any information posted to WFYI.org or for any claims, damages or losses resulting from the use and/or appearance of such information on WFYI.org. WFYI has no obligation to, and does not in the normal course, monitor or control any Information that is or becomes available on WFYI.org. WFYI reserves the right to review any Information that is or becomes available on WFYI.org. WFYI reserves the right to refuse to post or to edit or remove, in whole or in part, any Information that is, in WFYI's sole discretion, unacceptable, undesirable or in violation of these rules. WFYI has no obligation to exercise such reservation of rights by WFYI; however, WFYI has adopted and implemented a policy respecting the copyright law that provides for the termination in appropriate circumstances of users of the WFYI.org system or network who are repeat infringers. WFYI may terminate access for content providers or forum participants who are found repeatedly to provide or post protected material without necessary rights and permissions. By submitting information to WFYI, you grant WFYI a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide license to use, transmit, copy and display such information in any and all media now known or hereinafter devised and represent that you have all necessary rights in such posting.

6. Disclaimer of Warranties

WFYI.org IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION WARRANTIES OF TITLE, NONINFRINGEMENT, OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WFYI DOES NOT WARRANT THAT ANY INFORMATION IS COMPLETE OR ACCURATE, THAT WFYI.org WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR FREE OR THAT ANY INFORMATION IS FREE OF ROGUE PROGRAMMING.

7. Limitation of Damages

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES, INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE, SHALL WFYI BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES THAT MAY RESULT FROM THE USE OR INABILITY TO USE WFYI.org, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION USE OF OR RELIANCE ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON WFYI.org, INTERRUPTIONS, ERRORS, DEFECTS, MISTAKES, OMISSIONS, DELETIONS OF FILES, DELAYS IN OPERATION OR TRANSMISSION, NONDELIVERY OF INFORMATION, DISCLOSURE OF COMMUNICATIONS, OR ANY OTHER FAILURE OF PERFORMANCE.

8. Release and Indemnity

YOU HEREBY RELEASE AND WAIVE ANY AND ALL CLAIMS AND/OR LIABILITY AGAINST WFYI ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OF WFYI.org. YOU ALSO AGREE TO DEFEND, INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS, WFYI, FROM AND AGAINST, ANY AND ALL CLAIMS OR LIABILITY, INCLUDING COSTS AND ATTORNEYS FEES, ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OF WFYI.org OR FAILURE TO ABIDE BY APPLICABLE LAW.

9. Modifications

These rules may be modified by WFYI from time to time and such modifications will be binding on you when placed online.