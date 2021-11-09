Longtime Anderson state senator not running again in 2022

A long-time legislator from Anderson says he won’t run for re-election in 2022. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, his decision comes after another sitting lawmaker was written into the same district.

In a statement, Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) says he feels it is time to step down from serving the citizens of District 25 for over 20 years.

“Representing Madison and Delaware County has been fulfilling and enjoyable — by far the best part has been getting to know people and working with them on important issues impacting their lives."

Lanane’s announcement comes after state redistricting maps drew another sitting lawmaker into the district. Sen. Mike Gaskill (R-Pendleton) announced last month he would run for re-election.

Lanane is a former Senate minority leader. He was first appointed to the Indiana Senate in 1997, won a full-term in 1998, and has represented District 25 in all of its various boundaries since then.

In a statement, current Senate minority leader Greg Taylor said Lanane has “led the charge on too many issues to count” and has been a “persistent advocate for Hoosiers of all backgrounds.”

The new district maps have also created a district in Delaware and Randolph counties with no sitting senator.