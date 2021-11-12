© 2021 WBAA
Elections & Politics

Holcomb weighs potential tax cuts in 2022 or 2023 legislative sessions

Indiana | By Brandon Smith
Published November 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST
eric_holcomb_6-17-21_2_bs.jpeg
Gov. Eric Holcomb said outsized budget reserves mean Hoosiers are getting a taxpayer refund, in the form of a credit, when they file next year. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said discussions are well underway to potentially cut taxes in the upcoming legislative session.

Holcomb also suggested those tax cuts might wait until 2023, when lawmakers write a new state budget.

Indiana has enjoyed record revenues and surpluses in recent years. And those higher-than-usual revenues have prompted lawmakers to debate cutting taxes.

Holcomb noted that outsized budget reserves mean Hoosiers are getting a taxpayer refund, in the form of a credit, when they file next year.

“And we just, by the way, cut corporate income tax on July 1 down to 4.9 [percent],” Holcomb said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The governor acknowledged the current revenue surge is also undoubtedly influenced by a significant influx of federal stimulus dollars.

“But we do know that the economy is growing across multiple sectors," Holcomb said. "The revenue is coming in.”

Holcomb said a factor in the tax cut debate will be trying to gauge when economic growth naturally slows and how cutting taxes will affect future revenues.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
