FCC Applications

On February 9, 2022, Purdue University, licensee of W290CM, 105.9 MHz, Lafayette, Indiana, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of W290CM’s license to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37ec22446017ec57ae17900f3&id=25076ff37ec22446017ec57ae17900f3&goBack=N