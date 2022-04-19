State announces $189 million in broadband grants, spread across 80 counties

More than 52,000 Hoosier homes and businesses will be able to connect to broadband through grants announced Monday.

The latest round of awards totals $189 million across 80 counties.

This is the third round of funding through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s broadband grants program. The money goes to telecom companies and providers who then connect unserved communities.

Holcomb said while the focus so far is those who don’t have internet, the state is also expanding its focus as the program moves forward to include those with inadequate broadband coverage.

“It’s got to do with access, it’s got to do with affordability, it’s got to do with speed,” Holcomb said.

The state portion of the money for this round of grants comes from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 stimulus bill passed last year.

