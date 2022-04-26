10 Indiana shelters reduce adoption fees to 'Empty the Shelters'

Animal shelters are faced with overcrowding, prompting an urgent call for adoptions.

At least 10 Indiana shelters are among more than 285 shelters across the country participating in the Empty the Shelters adoption event May 2-8.

The Bissell Pet Foundation spokesperson Brittany Schlacter said overcrowding is a serious problem.

“Right now, shelters across the country not just in Indiana but in all states are facing a crisis when it comes to overcrowding,” Schlacter said. “We are seeing because of the pandemic, so many veterinary practices weren’t focused on spay or neuter and we had kind of a decrease in staffing there’s just a boom of puppies waiting in shelters.”

The Empty the Shelters event began in 2016 and has helped more than 83,000 animals find homes across the country.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter.Adoption fees will be reduced during the event.

Indiana shelters participating include:

Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Humane Society for Boone County

Vanderburgh Humane Society

Independent Cat Society

Fulton County Animal Center

Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter

White River Humane Society

Bartholomew County Humane Society

IndyHumane (Humane Society of Indianapolis)

South Bend Animal Resource Center

