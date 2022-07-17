Four dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

Updated at 9:33 p.m.

Four people are dead following a shooting at a shopping mall in Greenwood.

Greenwood Chief of Police Jim Ison said Johnson County 911 took multiple calls reporting shots fired in the Greenwood Park Mall just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ison said police believe there was one shooter, who appears to be an adult male.

“It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition. Entered the food court and began shooting,” Ison said.

Three people who were shot are confirmed dead. Two victims were taken to Eskenazi Hospital and their condition was unknown just before 8:30 p.m.

Ison said the shooter is also dead.

“It appears that a good Samaritan, who was armed, observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Ison said.

The shooter has not been identified and police do not have a motive. Ison said investigators were questioning the good Samaritan.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.