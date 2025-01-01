Gift of Securities
Donating to WFYI through gifts of stock, qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) from an IRA, or a donor advised fund (DAF) offers flexible, tax-smart ways to support our mission. Stock gifts can be transferred electronically via WFYI’s DTC number, while QCDs allow individuals aged 70½ or older to make direct, tax-free contributions from their IRA. DAFs provide a convenient way to manage charitable giving, allowing you to recommend one-time or recurring gifts while receiving an immediate tax deduction. Each method helps you make a meaningful impact while aligning with your financial goals.
Gifts of stock are an efficient and tax-smart way to support WFYI. The most common method of donating securities is through an electronic transfer facilitated by your financial adviser using WFYI's DTC number.
You can make a gift of stock electronically by following these two simple steps:
Step 1: Initiate a Transfer
To make a gift of stock, please provide your financial advisor with the following account information for electronic delivery to WFYI:
WFYI Public Media
Broker: Fifth Third Securities
DTC Number: 0443
Account Number: F3C700976
Please have your financial advisor include your name and contact information with the transfer.
Step 2: Notify WFYI of Your Gift
After initiating your electronic transfer, contact Brock Eveland at WFYI to let us know about your gift:
Contact:
Brock Eveland, Donor Relations Manager
(317) 614-0475
beveland@wfyi.org
1630 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Please note that stock transfers to WFYI can arrive without any donor contact information available. Please contact WFYI to notify us of the transfer details. We would like to appropriately credit your gift and provide you with an acknowledgment letter that can be used for tax purposes.
An Individual Retirement (IRA) account gift, also known as a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD), is an immediate, impactful way to support WFYI’s mission without it being counted as taxable income.
How IRA Charitable Distributions Work
- To be eligible, you must be age 70 ½ or older to make an IRA gift to WFYI.
- For 2025, you can give up to $108,000 per year from your IRA (or up to $216,000 for married couples).
- Your gift must be completed on or before December 31 to satisfy your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) for the calendar year.
Designating WFYI as a Beneficiary
You can recommend a gift from your IRA by following these three simple steps:
Contact your IRA administrator to inform them you would like to direct funds from your IRA account to WFYI.
Provide the following information:
Legal Name:
Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, Inc.
Federal Tax I.D. Number:
35-1147600
Mailing Address:
WFYI Public Media
1630 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Please ask your IRA administrator to include your full name and address on the distribution, so we can accurately direct your acknowledgment.
Please consult your financial advisor to determine how charitable giving guideline changes, effective in 2026, will impact your tax filing.
A donor advised fund (DAF), is a charitable investment account that gives you the flexibility to recommend the amount and frequency of donations to WFYI and other qualifying charitable organizations. You can recommend a gift now or establish a recurring gift, all while benefiting from an immediate tax deduction. DAFs offer a simple and efficient way to manage your philanthropic goals.
Designating WFYI as a Beneficiary
You can recommend a gift from your donor advised fund by following these three simple steps:
Contact your fund representative to inform them that you would like to direct funds from your donor advised fund to WFYI.
Provide the following information:
Legal Name:
Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, Inc.
Federal Tax I.D. Number:
35-1147600
Mailing Address:
WFYI Public Media
1630 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Please ask your fund representative to include your full name and address on the distribution, so we can accurately direct your acknowledgment.
We're here to help!
Meet WFYI's Donor Relations Team:
Brock Eveland
Donor Relations Manager
317.614.0475
beveland@wfyi.org
ShaDonna Rolling
Director of Individual Giving
317.489.4478
srolling@wfyi.org
Stacey Stuteville
Chief Development and Marketing Officer
317.614.0483
sstuteville@wfyi.org