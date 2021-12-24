© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Holcomb at odds with lawmakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

IPBS News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST
eric_holcomb_12-9-2021.png
Gov. Eric Holcomb has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine. (Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Gov. Eric Holcomb remains opposed to banning private companies from enforcing their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

And the governor has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine.

Holcomb’s position puts him in opposition to the Biden administration’s push to require employers to get their workers vaccinated and to an effort by Statehouse Republicans to stop private companies from enforcing their own vaccine requirements.

READ MORE: Hoosiers rail against proposed employer vaccine mandate bill from multiple fronts

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Holcomb said he and Republican legislative leaders have an "understandable difference of opinion."

"You’ll see a difference of opinion even inside the House and the Senate," Holcomb said. "And they’ll have to work that out."

People who’ve testified before lawmakers said companies aren’t respecting their requests for medical and religious exemptions to getting the vaccine. Holcomb said he’ll look into that.

"On the flip side, a lot of employees want to be in a situation where they feel safe," Holcomb said.

House Republicans will likely move quickly to pass their vaccine mandate bill.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2021 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith