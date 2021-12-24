Holcomb at odds with lawmakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Gov. Eric Holcomb remains opposed to banning private companies from enforcing their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

And the governor has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine.

Holcomb’s position puts him in opposition to the Biden administration’s push to require employers to get their workers vaccinated and to an effort by Statehouse Republicans to stop private companies from enforcing their own vaccine requirements.

Holcomb said he and Republican legislative leaders have an "understandable difference of opinion."

"You’ll see a difference of opinion even inside the House and the Senate," Holcomb said. "And they’ll have to work that out."

People who’ve testified before lawmakers said companies aren’t respecting their requests for medical and religious exemptions to getting the vaccine. Holcomb said he’ll look into that.

"On the flip side, a lot of employees want to be in a situation where they feel safe," Holcomb said.

House Republicans will likely move quickly to pass their vaccine mandate bill.

