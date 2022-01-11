Holcomb set to deliver sixth State of the State address

Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his sixth State of the State address tonight to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.

It’s a return to normal for the governor’s annual speech after a change in tradition last year.

COVID-19 and other disruptions last year meant Holcomb prerecorded his State of the State speech, off-site from the Statehouse. This year, as COVID-19 precautions have been abandoned at the legislature, the governor will deliver his address in the Indiana House chamber, in front of lawmakers, government officials, special guests and media.

He’s expected to discuss his 2022 agenda, which is headlined by a proposed business tax cut. There are those who will also be listening to discover whether Holcomb will address a key disagreement with Republican lawmakers – whether to curb private companies from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The governor opposes restrictions on what those companies can do.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .