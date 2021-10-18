-
Republican legislative leaders are supportive of the Regional Recovery Program Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled in his State of the State address.Under the…
-
LGBT advocates say Governor Mike Pence in his State of the State Tuesday “shrugged his shoulders” and even “backpedaled” on providing the LGBT community…
-
Republican legislative leaders say Governor Mike Pence Tuesday was clear in his State of the State about the necessity of protecting religious freedom…
-
Governor Mike Pence Tuesday laid out his plan for Indiana’s future – emphasizing a commitment to road funding, promising to protect teachers and schools…
-
Tuesday’s State of the State will be Governor Mike Pence’s fourth address to a joint session of the General Assembly. Like previous years, Pence is…
-
Governor Mike Pence has indicated he will likely weigh in on the upcoming debate over LGBT rights during his upcoming State of the State address.The…
-
In his State of the State address, Governor Mike Pence doubled down on the state’s efforts to be one of the nation’s leaders in the number of charter…
-
Governor Mike Pence plans to increase performance pay for teachers, but some argue the policy he outlined in Tuesday’s State of the State address is not…
-
Governor Mike Pence Tuesday announced in his State of the State address that he wants to add a balanced budget amendment to the Indiana Constitution.…
-
Governor Mike Pence wants an amendment added to the Indiana Constitution requiring the state to always pass a balanced budget. That's one of the…