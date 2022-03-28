Hoosier Lottery to honor winning tickets from Fast Play Golden Jackpot game

Hundreds of Hoosiers will be able to collect their winnings from a new state lottery game that was shut down hours after it was introduced.

The Hoosier Lottery recently released a new, $20 fast play ticket game. But all 632 tickets sold as the game was unveiled came back as winners, prompting the lottery to halt sales.

After an investigation, the lottery announced Friday that all winning tickets will be honored. Hoosiers who still have their tickets should fill out a claim form at HoosierLottery.com. They can then redeem them at lottery prize payment centers or by mailing the ticket to the Hoosier Lottery’s main office.

If they don’t have their ticket, they must fill out an affidavit form available on the lottery’s website and then mail that form to the main office. Those claims won’t be processed until September.

This story has been updated. It replaces a previous story, written before Hoosier Lottery announced how it would handle the winning tickets.

