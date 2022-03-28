U.S. Department of Justice says Indiana Nursing Board illegally discriminates

The Indiana State Nursing Board violated federal law by discriminating against nurses with substance use disorders.

That’s from a finding by the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

The State Nursing Assistance Program helps rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders. The nursing board often requires it for nurses to keep or reinstate their licenses.

But a DOJ investigation found that the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication to help their recovery to participate in the program. The federal agency said forcing nurses to stop using “proven,” prescribed medications for substance use disorder violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

And the DOJ is asking the nursing board to work with it to resolve the issue.

