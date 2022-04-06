Three finalists chosen for next Indiana Supreme Court justice

The list of candidates to be the next Indiana Supreme Court justice is down to three.

The state’s Judicial Nominating Commission chose three finalists for the governor to choose from, after hours of interviews Tuesday.

The Judicial Nominating Commission is made up of the chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, three non-attorneys chosen by the governor and three attorneys from around the state picked by fellow lawyers.

The commission narrows the group of applicants for the Supreme Court down to three that the governor then chooses from.

The three candidates to replace retiring Justice Steven David are Justin Forkner, Dana Kenworthy and Derek Molter.

Forkner is the chief administrative officer for the Indiana Supreme Court. Kenworthy is a Grant County judge. And Molter is a judge on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The governor has about two months to name his choice.

