Indiana BMV commissioner leaving agency after more than five years in charge

Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles – one of the agencies that deals most directly with Hoosiers on a regular basis – will undergo a change in leadership.

The Holcomb administration announced Tuesday that BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy will leave the agency next month after more than five years in charge.

Lacy was appointed commissioner in 2017 after two years as chief of staff. His departure comes amid a series of leadership changes in state agencies over the last year, typical in the second term of a gubernatorial administration.

Replacing Lacy will be current Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage. Prior to his time at the labor department, Hoage served as the BMV general counsel.

Hoage will take over at BMV on May 28. A new labor commissioner will be named in the coming weeks.

