Clinton County EMS says it's first in nation to use device helping patients talk while hooked up to breathing machines

Emergency Medical Services in Clinton County says they are the first EMS agency in the nation to use a new technology — a voice amplifier that helps patients communicate while hooked up to a breathing machine.

When patients struggling to breathe are hooked up to a CPAP or BiPAP machine, it can be difficult for them to communicate their needs or discomfort. The SPEAX machine is an adhesive that goes on a breathing mask and helps amplify a patient's voice.

Clinton County EMS Director Steven Deckard said he believes the device will help avoid more invasive breathing tubes, which often require a much longer period of recovery. He said being able to communicate should also cut down on patient anxiety.

"Imagine a really tight mask and not being able to communicate with anybody all of a sudden, definitely anxiety-provoking," Deckard said.

Deckard said if the breathing machine doesn't work for patients or they are uncomfortable it may force intubation — putting a long tube down a patient's throat to help them breathe. Being able to communicate helps ensure a patient's comfort.

"One of the questions we ask frequently is, you know, 'Is this comfortable? Do you need more pressure or less pressure?' And a lot of times, you know, it's really hard for us to understand them," he said.

The device is already used in hospital settings, particularly in Intensive Care Units, but Deckard said the company behind it had never heard of an EMS agency using it for pre-hospital care.

He said so far it's deployment has gotten positive reviews from staff and patients, and he believes more EMS agencies should look into it.

