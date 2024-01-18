Democrat Beth White launches campaign for Indiana attorney general

Former Marion County Clerk Beth White said Indiana deserves an attorney general who is serious about their responsibilities. And she said current AG Todd Rokita has created distractions that have hurt, not helped Hoosiers.

White, a Democrat, launched a campaign for attorney general Thursday.

White currently serves as head of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. She’s also worked as an attorney for the state Department of Child Services and Marion County Prosecutor’s office.

“I want to get back to the business that the attorney general is supposed to be doing: protecting consumers, making sure that the legal environment is solid in the state of Indiana, protecting seniors in particular from Medicare fraud and other kinds of abuse,” White said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

White has run for statewide office before, losing the 2014 race for secretary of state. She said, to win, she needs to show Hoosiers a contrast, highlighting Rokita’s legal fights with abortion care providers.

“Doctors are afraid because the environment that’s been created is creating fear,” White said. “And it’s unacceptable. ”

White joins Destiny Wells in the race for the Democratic nomination. White said she doesn’t anticipate a contentious campaign with Wells.

“I think more people coming forward and wanting to serve in government is a good thing,” White said. “And I believe that we can have a spirited exchange of ideas.”

The Democratic nominee for attorney general will be chosen by delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party convention later this year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.