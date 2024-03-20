Governor Holcomb names Joseph Habig acting state budget director

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his new state budget director Wednesday.

Joseph Habig will step into the role next month as outgoing director Zac Jackson steps down after nearly five years.

Habig has served as deputy budget director for more than four years and worked in the agency for more than a decade.

In a statement, Holcomb praised Habig as a “steward of fiscal leadership.”

A member of Indiana’s Army National Guard, Habig will continue to do the work of deputy budget director while also leading the agency through the last nine months of Holcomb’s administration.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.