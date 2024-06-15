© 2024 WBAA
Pastor Micah Beckwith is Indiana GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, beating Mike Braun's pick

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 15, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
Indiana Republican Party convention delegates hold up signs supporting Micah Beckwith.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Micah Beckwith won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor by 63 votes out of more than 1,700 cast at the Indiana Republican Party state convention on June 15, 2024.

Ultraconservative pastor Micah Beckwith scored a stunning upset Saturday to become the Indiana Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor.

Beckwith defeated gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun’s pick for running mate at the state GOP convention in what Braun is calling a “bump in the road.”

Braun likened having a running mate who wasn’t his first choice to dealing with “feisty” employees or customers in his business. And he said it’s clear that he’s in charge.

“My running mate can say whatever he wants,” Braun said. “If it doesn’t make sense or it doesn’t resonate, remember: I’m going to be the governor.”

On stage in the wake of the vote, Braun welcomed Beckwith to the ticket.

“Everything you believe in, I have as well,” Braun said.

Beckwith, a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, said he looks forward to working with Braun. He said he’s not going to be “divisive” or a “flamethrower.”

“I want to be a unifier. I want to extend an olive branch,” Beckwith said. “I want to make sure that people are heard. I think the conservative movement, the grassroots movement that I’m a part of — I believe they feel unheard.”

Beckwith built his campaign on the idea of being a check and balance to the governor. And he said the convention result further exposed divisions in the Republican Party.

Beckwith beat state Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) for the nomination by 891 votes to 828.

Delegates also officially nominated incumbent Todd Rokita as the GOP nominee for attorney general. He was unopposed at the convention.

Rokita took to the stage in boxing gloves and vowed to continue to be a fighter in the office.

“We have to take these gloves off, because the radicals won’t stop,” Rokita said.

Democrats will choose their nominees for attorney general and lieutenant governor next month.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Local News Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
