Eli Lilly announces additional $4.5 billion investment into central Indiana LEAP District

Eli Lilly announced Wednesday it will invest another $4.5 billion into a new facility at the state’s controversial LEAP district in central Indiana.

This latest expansion brings Lilly’s totaled pledge investment at the site to more than $13 billion and potentially 1,300 jobs.

The project will be a joint research and medicine manufacturing facility. Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said it’s the most ambitious expansion agenda in the company’s history.

“This site will allow us to scale up quickly — not relying on others to do so — get our clinical trials running and get medicines to patients faster,” Ricks said.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) called the announcement “colossal news.”

“For strengthening Indiana and America’s supply chains,” Young said.

Criticism of the LEAP district has been centered on how much money the state has poured into it, as well as whether there will be enough water resources to support it.

READ MORE: Chamber: Indiana needs a statewide water plan to avoid conflicts over development

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on climate solutions and climate change at ipbs.org/climatequestions.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will help ensure everyone has the water they need — and that announcements like this one make the costs worth it.

“This is a proud, patriotic day for the state of Indiana,” Holcomb said. “We are responding to the demand globally for a product that is needed to improve and save lives.”

In a statement, Citizens Action Coalition said the state is diverting hundreds of millions of dollars meant to help provide clean drinking water for people “so a few companies looking to build factories in a relative water desert can financially benefit.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.