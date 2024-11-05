Republican Mike Braun wins race for Indiana governor, extends conservative control of office

Republican Mike Braun will be the next governor of Indiana, according to a race called by the Associated Press.

Braun defeated Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater to win the open seat.

The one-term U.S. senator makes a bit of history with his victory. Indiana had never elected governors of one party for more than 20 consecutive years. But Republicans’ control of the governor’s office will now extend past that mark — Democrats haven’t won a governor’s race since 2000.

Though some polling had shown the governor’s race tightening heading into Election Day, Braun’s victory was called early in the evening.

Speaking to a room full of cheering supporters, Braun reflected on his family, his one term in the U.S. Senate, and why he made the decision to run for governor.

“Imagine what you can do when you set the agenda, you get along with a legislature that believes in freedom and opportunity, faith, family and community,” Braun said. “I’m going to do it in an understated way. I’m going to overperform and deliver results.”

Braun previously served in the state legislature and was a member of his local school board. One of the centerpieces of his campaign was his business experience, growing an auto parts distribution company into a multi-million-dollar operation.

In defeat, McCormick said the issues facing Indiana that were at the forefront of her campaign haven’t changed with Tuesday’s results.

“It is about making sure that women have reproductive freedoms,” McCormick said. “That’s what this is about.”

Braun’s campaign was not without controversy, particularly with his running mate, Micah Beckwith. Beckwith, a self-described Christian nationalist, was chosen by Indiana Republican Party convention delegates to be the nominee for lieutenant governor over Braun’s wishes.

Braun has repeatedly said he’ll be the one in charge as governor. But Beckwith has promised to act as an ultraconservative check on the administration.

This story has been updated.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.