Summer Learning Labs could see expansion, additional state funding

Indy Summer Learning Labs were launched in Marion County in 2021 to address pandemic learning loss. The labs have since expanded to four other cities in Indiana and state officials say they may soon be launched statewide.

Learning labs take place in schools and organizations like churches and community centers throughout June and July. They combine school-based learning and high-quality education from community partners. They also focus on accelerating learning instead of remediation.

Brandon Brown is the CEO of The Mind Trust, the charter school advocacy group that oversees the program.

“We think that we’ve unlocked something here about the need for schools and communities to work together,” he said.

Brown said the labs have been incredibly successful for students who have participated so far. Students who participated in Indy Summer Learning Labs this summer improved their math proficiency scores by 24 percentage points and their English language arts proficiency scores by 26 percentage points. All student groups saw similar levels of improvement.

“Students within summer learning labs made significantly more academic progress in both math and reading when you compare them to their peers, and they actually had rates of learning that far exceeded where they were before COVID,” Brown said.

The Mind Trust expanded Summer Learning Labs to Gary, Salem, South Bend and Wabash this summer. Students at those learning labs also saw double-digit proficiency gains in reading and math between the beginning and end of those programs.

So far, 91 Summer Learning Labs have served more than 9,000 students since their inception.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said the state needs to analyze more ILEARN data to determine the learning labs' effect during the school year. But she said the results look promising so far and many communities want a chance to be involved.

“If it shows what this initial data projects, I think we need to figure out a way to continue investing in these other communities who are raising their hand and saying, ‘We’d like to try it here,’” she said.

Jenner said that conversation will continue when lawmakers return to session early next year. Summer Learning Labs are currently funded through the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, which allocates $150 million toward accelerated learning in math, literacy, and college and career readiness.

Indy Summer Learning Labs will be funded through that grant through next year, but a significant expansion would require additional funding.

“That discussion will continue into legislative session as we work with lawmakers to see how we might fund that and how can we support this,” Jenner said.

Jenner also said the state could allocate philanthropic donations to learning labs.

