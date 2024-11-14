© 2024 WBAA
IU President Pamela Whitten faces criticism from lawmakers at budget hearing

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 14, 2024 at 2:43 PM EST
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten faced criticism from some state lawmakers over her handling of Israel-Palestine protests earlier this year.

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten faced criticism from some state lawmakers this week as she presented the university’s budget request.

The criticism centered on Whitten’s handling of Israel-Palestine protests earlier this year that spawned arrests and an overwhelming no-confidence vote from IU faculty.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) said Whitten needs to rebuild trust at the university.

“We can still continue to operate a university. We can continue to have record enrollments,” Qaddoura said. “But I think what are we losing in the long term if we take biased positions? I’m not against enforcing policies, as long as they are equally enforced against everyone.”

Qaddoura said Whitten shouldn’t be influenced by outside political forces.

Whitten rejected that claim.

“Just because you read in the paper or you see in social media that something happened as a result of something, I would not necessarily assume that to be true,” Whitten said.

Republican lawmakers largely applauded Whitten’s leadership. And Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) argued legislators should get to influence university policy.

“Because we help fund the university,” Mishler said. “So, to say politicians shouldn’t have any say, I think, is a little extreme.”

Lawmakers will write a new state budget in the 2025 session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
