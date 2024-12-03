© 2024 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Randy Head steps down as Indiana Republican Party chair. What role do state party chairs play?

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST
Randy Head speaks into a microphone on a lectern on a stage, with a backdrop of the Indiana GOP logo behind him. Head is a White man with blonde hair. He is wearing glasses and a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Randy Head served as Indiana Republican Party chair for just five months.

Indiana Republican Party Chair Randy Head stepped down from that position this week, returning full-time to his lobbyist position ahead of the legislative session.

State party chairs are barred from lobbying the legislature.

Head served just five months in that role after taking over for former chair Anne Hathaway last June.

Vice Chair Erin Lucas will take over for Head in the interim, until a new chair is chosen.

Michael Wolf, Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics acting director, said political party chairs provide leadership and coordination across their state organizations.

“Bring together local party leadership along with recruitment of candidates and have those people really be able to optimize and win elections,” Wolf said. “So, it’s an extraordinarily important position.”

Wolf said, historically, party chairs are more moderate voices as they try to get factions within their party to work together. That’s less true now, as politics is increasingly polarized.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But Wolf said the next chair of the Indiana GOP will still need to work toward that purpose.

“Try and have somebody that can work across, again, a very diverse ideological regional state like Indiana,” Wolf said.

Party chairs are often selected by the highest elected state official in the party — in this case, Gov.-elect Mike Braun.

The chair is officially elected by the state party's state committee.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Public Affairs Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith