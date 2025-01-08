New dementia outreach specialists connect people to treatment, care, education in their communities

All 16 of Indiana’s designated senior care organizations — known as Area Agencies on Aging — are now required to have a dementia outreach specialist. The goal is to create consistent access to education, treatment and care.

Natalie Sutton, director of the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said other states with similar programs have seen earlier detection and treatment, which can slow the progression of dementia.

“This position can both provide consistency — this awareness and education is happening across the state regardless of your geography, but also these people will be experts in their local community,” Sutton said.

Hoosiers statewide now have someone who can help them find the resources and teach them about cognitive health.

“When they're out in the community raising awareness, conducting outreach, providing that education, they also really are in tune with the community and can connect people appropriately,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the program is a part of a holistic system to improve care for people with dementia. She also said there is a lot of work to do beyond this program, such as increasing available resources for dementia.

“The challenges are very significant, but I think as a state with a coordinated effort, we are making progress against those various aspects of state government work that impact Hoosiers' lives if they have dementia or are providing care for someone with the disease,” Sutton said.

Sutton said her organization is working with state lawmakers ahead during the legislative session to make additional progress — including language that would engage the Indiana Department of Health in promoting awareness.

