Student IDs banned as voter identification under bill headed for Indiana Senate floor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 27, 2025 at 6:38 PM EST
A sticker reads "My Vote Counts" with a checkmark forming the V.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana has some of the worst voter turnout records in the country in the last several elections.

Students at Indiana public colleges and universities would no longer be able use their school IDs as proof of identification when they go to vote.

That’s under a bill approved Monday by a Senate committee.

Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen), the author of SB 10, said he’s worried school IDs don’t have the same “rigor” as other forms of identification.

“Go to the BMV, we get an identification card or we get a driver’s license,” Doriot said.

Student IDs can’t be used to register to vote, only to show proof of ID at polling places. And only under certain circumstances — it has to be issued by public universities and colleges, include a photo and come with an expiration date.

Indiana University student Daniel Jenkins, who led voter registration for the College Democrats there, said for some students, voting in Indiana — where they’re enrolled — is their only real voting option.

“The elimination of student IDs as valid voter ID does not do anything to strengthen our election security and only further threatens to disenfranchise Indiana residents,” Jenkins said.

The bill is headed for the full Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
