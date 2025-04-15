© 2025 WBAA
Senate advances $46.8 billion state budget that creates 'some angst,' will evolve further

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Liz Brown frowns as she speaks on the Senate floor. Brown is a White woman with white and blonde hair. She is wearing a white jacket over a red top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), speaking on the Senate floor about HB 1001 on April 15, 2025, said the state budget will cause some angst — but the tough decisions it required will set up Indiana well for the future.

The Senate advanced the budget bill Tuesday, a $46.8 billion spending plan that will evolve further over the next several days.

It’s one of the tightest budgets lawmakers have had to write in over a decade, with very little new revenue expected over the next two years.

And Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) said that means this budget, HB 1001, is one that will cause some angst.

“We all understand this is going to be a rough budget to go back and explain to all those organizations that didn’t get what they want. Trust me; I’ve been there,” Brown said. “But I also want to say that we’re going to get through this and when we right-size this, I guarantee you the next budget will be better.”

The Senate version of the budget, like the House’s, increases K-12 funding by 2 percent each year; funds Medicaid, but not enough to eliminate its waitlist; and provides public and mental health funding, but at lower levels than the last budget.

READ MORE: Senate Republicans reject Democrats' efforts to increase revenue for state budget

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) lamented missed opportunities.

“The question is not whether or not Indiana has the resources,” Qaddoura said. “It is the question about the priorities.”

Lawmakers will receive a new revenue forecast Wednesday that will provide budget projections used to produce the final version of the budget.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Public Affairs Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
