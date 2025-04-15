Senate advances $46.8 billion state budget that creates 'some angst,' will evolve further

The Senate advanced the budget bill Tuesday, a $46.8 billion spending plan that will evolve further over the next several days.

It’s one of the tightest budgets lawmakers have had to write in over a decade, with very little new revenue expected over the next two years.

And Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) said that means this budget, HB 1001, is one that will cause some angst.

“We all understand this is going to be a rough budget to go back and explain to all those organizations that didn’t get what they want. Trust me; I’ve been there,” Brown said. “But I also want to say that we’re going to get through this and when we right-size this, I guarantee you the next budget will be better.”

The Senate version of the budget, like the House’s, increases K-12 funding by 2 percent each year; funds Medicaid, but not enough to eliminate its waitlist; and provides public and mental health funding, but at lower levels than the last budget.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) lamented missed opportunities.

“The question is not whether or not Indiana has the resources,” Qaddoura said. “It is the question about the priorities.”

Lawmakers will receive a new revenue forecast Wednesday that will provide budget projections used to produce the final version of the budget.

