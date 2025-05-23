© 2025 WBAA
Hoosier Lottery not actively lobbying lawmakers to allow online lottery

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
Two signs hanging in a window show the logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
State lottery officials said they’re not lobbying lawmakers in a bid to allow online lottery.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2022 that required the Hoosier Lottery to get legislative approval to add online games. Since then, the lottery has been passive when it comes to advocating for online expansion — taking what Executive Director Sarah Taylor called an educational-informational approach.

But Taylor also noted that, as the Hoosier Lottery celebrates an anniversary, it’s been selling the same types of games the same way for 35 years.

“Folks have changed,” Taylor said. “We’re looking to sustain the lottery for quite some time.”

READ MORE: Hoosier Lottery taking cautious approach to business plan as economic worries soften revenues

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

A House committee approved a bill legalizing online lottery this year. But that bill didn’t advance any further.

It’s likely similar legislation will be offered again next year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
